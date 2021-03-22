Episode 213 – Health at Every Age

Mental and physical health is so important at every age. Brook speaks with Jamie Ahler, founder of Baby Blues, who created vitamins for some of the common issues moms face after childbirth. Next, Brook sits down with the owner of OsteoStrong Hawaii Kai, JoLee Hehn, to find out about their unique system for maintaining proper bone health. Lastly, Emma Growchowsky from the Office of the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness shares about how team members and health care providers have been able to treat the men, women, and children suffering from homelessness throughout this pandemic.