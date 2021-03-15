Episode 212 -The World of Dance

Dance is such a fun and creative way to express yourself, and Hawaii has many talented dancers who are doing amazing things! First, Brook chats with Sienna Lalau, a dancer and choreographer from Waipahu who now lives in LA and is working with stars like Jennifer Lopez and BTS. Next, Valerie Ramirez, creator of The Lab Studios, shares her experience of teaching and showcasing talent like Sienna, and what’s ahead for the future. Finally, Brook gets into her groove at a dance class with Mara Bacon-Chang, Director of Street Jamz Werkout.