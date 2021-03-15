Episode 212 -The World of Dance

ClimbHI is a nonprofit that seeks to inspire students to finish high school and further their education or employment by teaching them about future career paths and the process necessary to achieve those goals. Brook heads to Ko Olina to find out more about the amazing programs available. Hear interviews from ClimbHI President Julie Morikawa, Sweetie Nelson from Ko Olina Resorts, and Raven Peterson, a ClimbHI graduate. Later in the episode, we also check in with Dr. Jamie Hernandez-Armstrong to hear about all of the work she is doing on Big Island for child and adolescent mental health.