Episode 209 – Protecting Hawaii’s Lands

Hawaii Land Trust’s mission is to protect and steward the lands that sustain Hawaii. Brook visits the Maunawila Heiau Complex in Hau’ula to hear from three amazing women making a difference in the community. First, she talks with Laura Kaakua, CEO of HILT, to better understand their mission and vision. Then Brook meets with Kahiau Wallace, Board President of Hō’ala ‘Āina Kūpono, to learn about the work being done at the nearby Hakipu’u Lo’i and how the community has gotten involved. Finally, Brook is joined by Maunawila project manager Mahealani Keo to learn about the different programs offered at the heiau complex and what it means to the students.