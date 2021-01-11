Episode 208 – Mental Health Awareness

Mental health is so important, especially during a global pandemic, so this episode is dedicated to the help, tips, and resources available for anyone who is struggling. First, Brook sits down with Claudia Crist of Sutter Health Kahi Mohala to learn about the amazing work they do with the children and families in Hawaii. Next, trainer Darin Kawazoe walks Brook and her husband Tory through mindful health techniques for pain prevention. Then, Brook is joined by Kumi Macdonald of NAMI Hawaii to hear about all of the resources and tips they share surround mental health and awareness.