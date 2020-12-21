Episode 207 – Mele Kalikimaka

The holidays are upon us, and we are gearing up in every way! First up, we have to take care of our mental and physical health, so Brook talks with Heather Lusk with the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center to hear how they have been helping the community and learn about tips and resources so people can stay healthy this season.

Another group doing great work within the community is Panda Express, so Brook met up with Ali Urbick to learn all about their Panda Cares program which has raised significant funds for great causes. Next, Brook visited Duke’s Lane to get some holiday shopping done. Shaianne Julian from ABC Stores shared some of her favorite stocking stuffers, all under $20!

We rounded out the show with festive charcoal pancakes at Basalt, where Sous Chef Maelani Iokepa taught Brook how to decorate her own stack to create a winter wonderland. Happy Holidays Hawaii, and we look forward to seeing you in the New Year!