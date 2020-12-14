Episode 206 – The Winning Women of Hawaii

Step into host Brook Lee’s universe and hear from some of the state’s most memorable beauty queens! We start with the newly crowned Miss Teen USA 2020, Ki’ilani Arruda. Kauai born and raised, she just won the title a month ago and her reaction has gone viral. Next, we speak with the lovely Judi Andersen, Miss USA 1978, and hear about her experience back then and what she is up to now. Finally, we catch up with Executive Director of Miss Hawaii USA and former winner Alicia Michioka to find out how she was able to still hold the pageant even amidst a pandemic.