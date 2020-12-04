Episode 204 – Women in STEM

This episode takes us from the seas to the stars as we talk with some of the impressive women of Hawai’i who are involved in the sciences! From Hawai’i Island, Kyla Edison shares about her research and work with PISCES, and what it was like to live in the HI-SEAS Mars habitat. We talk with navigator Dr. Haunani Kane to hear about her journey from a student of Nainoa Thompson to her voyage around the world on the Hokule’a. We chat with Kamehameha Schools, senior Taylor Moniz, and learn more about her recent first place win in a prestigious science competition, and finish off at Bishop Museum to see their new star compass outside on the lawn.