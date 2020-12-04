Episode 204 – Women in STEM

As we head into the holiday season, we are filled with thankfulness for our essential workers. They have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and this episode is dedicated to them. First, Brook speaks with Carly Clement who hosted us at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, and she shares everything that their properties are doing for healthcare heroes and guests. Next, Brook is joined by Lieutenant Colonel Joleen Pangelinan, Nursing Director of Critical Care Services at Tripler Army Medical Center, who talks about using humor to help her and her team at work. Finally, we have Adele Yoshikawa, a Pearl City mail carrier with a heart for feeding the hungry. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and mahalo for all you do!