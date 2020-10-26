Episode 203 – Going Virtual

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many of Hawaii’s annual events had to pivot this year to a virtual platform. To provide context, we first speak with Dr. Jill Green, President and CEO of Queen’s Health Systems, who is also a member of the Hawaii Covid Collaborative. Through their website, www.COVIDPau.org, they are sharing the impact of Covid through both data and stories.

We then sit down with the Executive Director of the Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF), Beckie Stocchetti, to hear how their plans for their 40th anniversary of the event has changed and how you can still participate this year. Another beloved event that has gone virtual this year is the Prince Lot Hula Festival, so we caught up with Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho to hear how this unique experience has been for her halau. Special thanks to Waioli Kitchen and Bake Shop for hosting this episode at their beautiful and spacious location.