Episode 202 – Sports in the Time of Covid

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted sports in a big way. We talk with Olympic Track and Field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee to hear her take on the postponement of the 2020 Games, as well as all the work she is doing through her foundation to help children and parents with distance learning. We then sit down with Laura Beeman, Head Coach of the UH Women’s Basketball team, to find out how she got her start here in Hawaii and what this season has been like for her and the team. Wrapping up the show, we talk with Chris Chun, Executive Director of Hawaii High School Athletics Association to find out how they have managed the pandemic and what to expect moving forward.