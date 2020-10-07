Episode 201 – Aloha Festivals

Modern Wahine Hawaii kicks off Season 2 with a tribute to Aloha Festivals! Even though the events this year had to be canceled due to Coronavirus, the spirit of Aloha Festivals goes on. Brook speaks with her mom, Toni Lee, who is the Parade Chairwoman, about the history of the event and why aloha is so important to the Hawaiian culture. Brook then chats with the Kamauu family who has quite the legacy as Royal Court members. Finally, Pomaika’i Lyman joins Brook at Royal Hawaiian Center and gives a preview of the Aloha Festivals musical special Na Mele ‘Ukulele.