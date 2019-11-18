Adventures on North Shore

This episode was inspired by our first guest, 3-Time WSL World Champion Carissa Moore. After talking with her about her past and future, we headed to North Shore to check out the surf and stop by some amazing locations. Rae Decoito hosted us at Loko Ea fishpond, describing its importance in Hawaiian culture and community, and shared ways we can all volunteer to preserve it. Since we had been out in the sun, we headed over to Ulta Beauty to discuss proper skincare and wellness. Then, we checked out the extensive selection of outdoor furniture at INspiration Interiors at Kapolei Commons, before heading over to Camp Erdman where Brook and special guest Tasi Reid took on the ropes course!