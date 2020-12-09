Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021

The Miss Hawaii USA competition was filmed with strict adherence to CDC Covid-19 safety protocol and guidance from the Honolulu Film Commission.

All Contestants, Production, Judges and Crew have been Covid tested by the National Kidney Foundation, a State of Hawaii Trusted Travel Partner.

In addition, all pre-taped segments were done in small groups, Covid tested, and physical distancing was honored.

Every possible precaution has been done to protect the health and safety of our staff and participants.