Military Matters: Young Patriot’s Club

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Navy Hale Keiki School is a school that serves children mostly in military families and they seen a need to suppose children as they experience the ups and downs of military life.

With a parent or parents away on deployment, children may have a hard time coping with their absence.

So the “Young Patriots Club” teaches young children to be brave, loyal and help other children around them as they may be dealing with similar challenges.

Students keep active year around and remain busy giving back to the community and veterans.

To find out more of the “Young Patriots Club” at Navy Hale Keiki School, go to www.nhks.org/student-life/patriots-club.cfm.