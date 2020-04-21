Military Matters: Helping others during uncertainty of coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time of uncertainty many people are doing what they can to help others that includes those in the military community.

Like many others, the new norm for Megan looks like this.

She helps her child with school work while tending to the needs of a toddler.

Whenever she has a free moment from being a mother of two and the wife of an Army officer, she sits by her sewing machine and makes masks for anyone who needs it.

“Everyone wants to help in some way,” said Megan. “I’m only doing what I can do.There’s so much people out there doing so much more than I am.”

Ever since she posted it on social media, she’s received requests.

So she just continued and even leaves them on her front porch for neighbors.

“I’ve been washing my hands, making sure everything’s clean once I make the masks, put them in a plastic bag, and set them out on my porch,” she said. “If it’s for the neighborhood, I’ll put a post on my neighborhood FB page for people to pick them up.”

Sgt. First Class David Marcelli, has been volunteering when he’s he’s not working as a chef at Schofield Barracks and Tripler Army Medical Center.

“I’ve always volunteered, practically my whole adult life,” said David Marcelli.

In his spare time now, he provides hot meals for kids, and food baskets for those in need.

“I always tell everyone that i’ll do anything for a free t-shirt,” said Marcelli.

But he’s not getting a free t-shirt this time.

“I’m not getting one out of this one, just the satisfaction that making sure these young ones are getting food during this crisis,” Marcelli shared.

It’s not just individuals helping during this pandemic, it’s also larger groups.

The Armed Services YMCA Hawaii recently created new programs because of this pandemic.

That includes online learning for preschool students plus stocked pantries with food deliveries.

To help families while a spouse is deployed it offers free childcare while parents are shopping at the commissary.

“You know, for the last several weeks, commissaries have limited the number of shoppers at one time and so the lines were very, very extensive and sometimes kids and parents wait over an hour to get in the commissary,” said Laurie Moore.

These people are giving back in different ways, and they say, it’s the least they can do.

“For us, it’s a privilege to support them, to give back to this segment of this population that sacrifices so much for us,” said Moore.