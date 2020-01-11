Transgender protestors and supporters share their message on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local counter-protesters outnumbered a couple of demonstrators protesting transgender inclusion at Maui High School.

According to our partner Maui Now, as many as 30 people supporting equality showed up where two Kansas churchmembers from Westboro Baptist had set up to speak against transgender students.

Another 100 counterprotestors waved signs at Queen Kaahumanu Center.

Westboro members are known for derogatory and inflammatory demonstrations nationwide.

