All roads are now open as crews continue to battle one wildfire in Kihei, Maui

COURTESY OF JEFFREY BAJUYO

MAUI (KHON2) —

7 A.M. UPDATE

Two of three Maui brush fires reported Sunday were fully contained and extinguished Monday morning, the Maui Fire Department reported.

According to Maui officials all roads are now open as crews continue to battle one wildfire.

The third fire, in Kihei, had grown from 80 to 300 to 500 acres overnight, and it was 40 percent contained, fire officials said.

8 P.M. UPDATE

Maui firefighters reported fully containing a brush fire that burned 5 acres off of Waiko Road in Central Maui.

The 100 percent containment of the Waiko Road fire was as of 8 p.m. Sunday. That fire was reported at 4:48 p.m. off of Waiko Road and the Apana scrap yard.

Firefighters reported 20 percent containment in Kihei for the largest of the three fires. It burned 80 acres in Kihei, mauka of Lipoa Parkway and the Maui Brewing Co. That blaze was reported at 3:46 p.m. It was moving south and mauka. Winds were blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Firefighters said the Waikapu fire was 80 percent contained. It was reported at 4:41 p.m. in Waikapu on the mauka side of the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway and the Kahili Golf Course. That fire burned 10 acres.

No homes were immediately threatened by any of the fires, and there were no evacuations ordered as of 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Michael Victorino said: “I ask everyone to remain vigilant and to continue monitoring news reports for any action residents and visitors may need to take.”

The Maui emergency operations center has been partially activated.

Police continued to shut down Honoapiilani Highway from its intersection with Kuihelani Highway to the Maui Tropical Plantation. Waiko Road was reopened from Kuihelani Highway to Waiale Road.

The public has been advised to avoid areas Lipoa Road in Kihei, Waiko Road/Highway 30, and Maalaea due to a brush fire that occurred Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11.

COURTESY OF BROKKLYNN RAMOS VIA MAUI NOW | Photo of a brush fire near Kihei Charter School.

