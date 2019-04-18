Seven displaced after structure fire in South Maui

UPDATE: After investigation, the cause of this fire remains undetermined. Damage estimates are $338,000 to the structure, and $50,000 to contents.

Maui firefighters responded Wednesday morning to reports of a structure fire at a residence on Kehala Drive in the Maui Meadows subdivision in South Maui. Firefighters from Wailea, Kihei, and Kahului responded.

On scene, crews found a two story home heavily involved with fire on the second story. It was quickly confirmed that all occupants had made it out safely prior to the arrival of fire personnel. Crews worked to knock down the blaze which was declared under control at 11:55 am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and damage estimates are not yet available. There are also no injuries to report. It is believed seven people have been displaced as a result of this fire, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.