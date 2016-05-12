Portion of Hana Hwy. reopened after landslide

A portion of Maui’s Hana Highway was closed Wednesday after a landslide covered the roadway.

According to MauiNow.com, it was reported at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials closed the road from mile marker 11 to 16. It was reopened after state highway crews cleared the debris.

This was the second incident reported along the highway in the past few days.

Over the weekend, Hana Highway was closed in Nahiku (mile marker 14.5 to 17) after wet, windy weather caused downed trees and boulders to block one lane.

In April, $150,000 in emergency funds were procured to repair a section of a collapsed wall that threatened public safety near mile marker 6.1.

There’s been no word yet from the state on plans to prevent future landslides.

This report includes media by Brett Christiansen via MauiNow.com.