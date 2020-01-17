Mayor Victorino proclaims Kurt Suzuki Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed Friday, Jan. 17, Kurt Suzuki Day in honor of the Maui native who won the 2019 World Series as the catcher of the Champion Washington Nationals.

At a presentation to Suzuki, Mayor Victorino thanked Suzuki “for not only making the state proud on the biggest stage but also giving back to our local Maui community.”

Suzuki joked about thinking back to playing in War Memorial Stadium to then playing in the World Series. He also thanked his family, the island of Maui and talked about being humbled by the support from everyone in the state.