Maui police investigate murder-suicide in Kahului

Maui police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Kahului.

Officers responded to a suspicious call off Akalei Place at 9:47 a.m.

They discovered the body of Dominador Basuel, 69, outside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A small-caliber handgun was recovered near his body.

Checks within the residence revealed the body of Dominador’s ex-wife, Leticia Basuel, 67. Police say she appeared to have been wounded by a bladed instrument.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records show their divorce was finalized last December.

Police opened second-degree murder and suicide investigations. Autopsies are pending.

