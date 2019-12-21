Maui lawmakers pass bill aimed to keep the roads safer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With five days until Christmas and already 22 fatalities on Maui County roads, lawmakers passed an ordinance aimed at keeping the roads safe from drunk and impaired drivers on Dec. 20.

The bill is modeled after Aliyah’s law on Hawaii Island which is designed to deter motorists from driving under the influence by authorizing police to tow vehicles at the drivers or registered owner’s expense when they are arrested for a DUI.

“What sparked it was going to the sign-waving in Kihei for the Jouvenat family that lost two members of their family to a drunk driver,” said Councilmember Maui County Yuki Lei Sugimura.

The incident was one of 15 fatalities on Maui that were attributed to drunk or impaired driving this year. Lawmakers say the new law provides officers with another tool to deter motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“When we investigate these crashes, we are the ones that first handily deal with these families. We need to go to their parents, to their loved ones and explain to them what happened and tell them that their loved ones are not coming home. So that takes a toll on everyone, even us. So if we can have this tool to help enforce these laws and prevent drunk driving in any way, we’re going to support it.” said Sergeant Gregg Rowe of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino wasted no time in signing off on the bill, which gained unanimous support from the council. Andrea Maniago with Mothers Against Drunk Driving was among those who lauded the passage. Her son, Kai’o Fukushima was just 16-years-old when he died in a drunk driving accident in which he was a passenger. That was 10 years ago.

“Since then, I’ve just been trying to be as active as I can to bring awareness to drunk driving. This is why I do what I do is because of the loss of my son and I don’t want anybody to ever have to lose a child or any loved one,” said Andrew Maniago of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii.

The council also endorsed a state bill that seeks to lower the threshold of blood-alcohol concentration for impaired driving to 0.05.