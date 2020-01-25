Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Maui machete attack at Queen Kaahumanu Center

MAUI (KHON2 via Maui Now) — The Maui man found guilty of manslaughter in a gruesome attack at Queen Kaahumanu Center nearly two years ago received the maximum sentence on Friday.

Kumulipo Sylva will spend the next 20 years in prison.

In March of 2018, prosecutors say Sylva attacked Eduardo Cerezo with a machete inside the mall’s bathroom that killed him.

Witnesses say Sylva was talking about demons when it happened.

The victim’s mom addressed Sylva before he was sentenced.

“I beg of you to please issue the most severe of sentences,” said Cerezo’s mother, Patricia Villarruel. “To you Kumulipo Sylva. You are the evil monster that took my son. You are evil.”

Sylva’s attorney sought probation saying his client suffered from mental illness, and adding this is a stark example of how broken our health care system is.

