Lots of joy at Maui’s grand opening of Jollibee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people on Maui couldn’t wait to get their first taste of Jollibee.

People started lining up the day before for Friday’s grand opening — people like Kihei resident Frank Barboza. He said his kids dared him to go.

“What drove me here was my two little kids which is in school right now,” said Barboza. “They dared me, and like every year we do the Black Friday. This is my Black Friday — Jollibee!”

“It’s delicately hand-breaded so that it becomes light and crispy, and also we use a secret marinade to ensure that it’s always juicy on the inside,” said Mari-Beth Dela Cruz, the President of the Philippine brand group with the Jollibee Foods Corp. in North America. We’re also very popular with our Jolli Spaghetti, which is a sweet-style spaghetti that kids love for birthday parties back in the Philippines. And our most popular dessert is our Peach-Mango Pie. It’s made with real Philippine mangos. And we actually import that product all the way from the Philippines.”

The new location is at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului.

The company says that it’s constantly scouting other islands to expand its brand.