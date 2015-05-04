Firefighters extinguish two-alarm house fire in Kahului

On Maui, firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Kahului Monday.

It sparked just before 11:30 a.m. on Kea Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames. The home next door also caught fire but crews were able to stop it before it spread.

Three adults were home at the time, including a woman who was trapped in the backyard by the heat and flames. Officials said police broke through a neighbor’s fence to rescue her and she escaped without injury.

The blaze forced crews to close the road between Nano Street and South Wakea Avenue, as well as the intersection of Ohaa Street and Kaao Circle.

Six adults and five children were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damages were estimated at $500,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. The neighboring home sustained minor exterior damages estimated at $10,000.

The cause is still under investigation.Video courtesy Jack Dugan/MauiNow.com.