Chick-Fil-A files for building permit on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Valley Isle could soon be getting a Chick-Fil-A.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain filed for a building permit at a vacant lot near the Puunene Shopping Center in Kahului. The company said that they were eying the island, but didn’t want to confirm a location.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Maui community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm,” according to a statement provided to Maui Now today by Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, the restaurant opened on 1946 in Georgia. Today, the company has thousands of restaurants across the nation in 47 states. This excludes Alaska, Vermont, and Hawaii.

According to the application, the initial value of the project is $2.9 million.

In July 2018, the company announced plans to open its first restaurant in the Aloha State on Oahu. Chick-Fil-A filed a permit, which included where they would plan to place the restaurant: 1056 South Beretania Street in Honolulu, which is where Burger King resides.

