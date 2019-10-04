Brown pleads not guilty to murder in Monsalve case

The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend plead not guilty in a Maui courtroom on Thursday morning.

Maui police extradited Bernard Brown from Sacramento, CA yesterday for the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve.

It’s been nearly six years since Alexis Felicilda said she last saw Brown in person.

She said she’s always believed Brown had something to do with her mother’s disappearance in January 2014.

“There is a lot of anger, a lot of hurt, and a lot of different emotions I feel towards him and seeing him after this long it was hard,” said Felicilda. “I’m not scared of him, I’ve been waiting for this moment and going after him for this exact moment for the past five years.”

According to the indictment, Brown intentionally or knowingly caused the death of Monsalve committing the offense of murder in the second degree.

Brown stood next to his public defender, Tyler Stevenson, and pled not guilty.

“I was hoping he would have a conscious and maybe tell us what he did, but of course that didn’t happen,” said Felicilda.

As Judge Cardoza was telling Brown to not have contact with Felicilda, she said he briefly made eye contact with her.

“He did look over at me and nod at me, and I was just like in immense anger,” she said.

“The fact that he felt he had the right to even try and make it look like I should feel sorry for him.”

Brown remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Felicilda said she hopes he stays behind bars.

“A man like him does not belong in the public, he’s dangerous, this isn’t the first violent crime he’s done. We don’t want anybody else getting hurt,” she said.

Felicilda did say that she wants to know where her mother is so she can give her a proper funeral.

“If that’s a plea they offer, I mean— if we can bring her home, not just say where she is but actually bring her home I mean that’s always been the ultimate goal,” Felicilda told Maui Now on Thursday.

Monsalve’s body has never been found.

Pre-trial is set for November and a jury trial is set for December, however, those dates are often pushed back as both sides work on the case.