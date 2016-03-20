Body found in Kaa Point on Maui identified

Maui police have identified the body of a man found Saturday, March 19, in the brush area of Kaa Point, off Amala Place in Kahului.

The victim was Michael Colby, 39, of Kahului.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a beach goer discovered Colby’s body, which appeared to have sustained injuries.

A blue pickup truck was found parked unattended along Kaa Point in close proximity to the body. The truck was impounded as part of the investigation.

Cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

Maui police is asking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding this case. Call Central Dispatch at 244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers at 242-6966.

(Video/Photo provided by MauiNow/Wendy Osher)