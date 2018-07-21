2 killed, 1 critically injured in motorcycle crash in Kihei

Two people were killed in a crash on Piilani Highway in Kihei Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the Welakahao Road intersection.

According to police, a motorcycle was traveling south on Piilani Highway when it hit vehicle making a left turn out of Welakahao Road.

The male motorcycle rider and the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, died in the crash.

The motorcycle’s female passenger was thrown onto the highway and suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle’s passenger was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center with a broken arm.

Piilani Highway was shut down between Lipoa Parkway and Kanani Road until 4:30 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy: Josef Pusztai via MauiNow.com)