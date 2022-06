HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials said that the Paia-bound lane at the intersection of Hana Highway and Ulumaika Place closed on Sunday.

The closure was announced at around 2:30 p.m. and the Maui Police Department said it should reopen at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Maui officials, the partial road closure is due to a water main break in Paia near Kuau Mart.