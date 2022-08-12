HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding their free COVID-19 testing program to now include “Test to Treat.”

Mayor Michael Victorino said Maui County residents can now be tested for COVID-19 and if their test comes back positive, they can receive prescription medication instantly free of charge.

“I wanted to be sure our residents could access a convenient central location for free COVID-19 testing seven days a week,” said Mayor Victorino. “Those who test positive may now get the Paxlovid antiviral pill at one location.”

In order to utilize Mauliola Pharmacy’s “Test to Treat” option you’ll need to register online for an appointment for a free drive-up PCR test.

Courtesy: County of Maui

Courtesy: County of Maui

If that test comes back positive you will then be offered Paxlovid, the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication. They will also ask your primary care physician to provide important health information.

If you do not have a physician, you will be asked to answer questions to help the staff determine if Paxlovid is the right treatment option for you.

“People expect to pay a fee for the testing service and/or the medication, but the Test to Treat program is federally funded in conjunction with the County of Maui, so there is no cost at all for residents,” explained Dr. Cory Lehano, owner of Mauliola Pharmacy. “Benefits of Paxlovid therapy include reduced risk of hospitalization and speedy relief of severe symptoms, and we’ve received very positive feedback from patients.”

Mauliola Pharmacy is located at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information about the Test to Treat program, visit their website or call the special COVID-19 information line at (808) 446-3722.