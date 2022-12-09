HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders started searching for a missing snorkeler after a possible shark attack on Maui.

The shark was spotted about 50 yards offshore at Keawakapu Point.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, while the couple was snorkeling they saw a shark swim by but he couldn’t see his wife. The shark passed him several times before the husband returned to shore and reported his wife missing.

The woman in the apparent shark attack is 60 years old and from Washington.

A personal watercraft, a rescue boat, a helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft was used to search for the woman, said DLNR.

The search lasted until dark and continued to the next morning.

DOCARE officers were at the scene until 2 p.m. after a large tiger shark was reported to be seen in the area.

After a search for the shark, estimated to be around 10-12 feet long, they did not find any shark in the area so shark warning signs were removed.

DLNR, Maui County, and other agencies and individuals involved in the search extend their condolences to the family and friends of the missing woman.

Maui officials called off the search after they failed to find her but the United States Coast Guard is still searching.