HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be closing Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue nightly from Feb. 6-8, Monday from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday, the road will be closed for paving work for the Kihei roundabout.

Electronic message boards have been put up near the area to remind drivers of the closure but HDOT is advising highway users to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through this area.

During the entirety of the closure, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to South Kihei Road as an alternate route.

Please visit the Hawaii Department of Transportation site for further information regarding roundabouts.