HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pounding rain, heavy seas and strong winds have made it unsafe for salvage crews to return to Honolua Bay and try to free the grounded luxury yacht Nakoa again.

Salvage operations to luxury Nakoa yacht (DLNR) Salvage operations to luxury Nakoa yacht (DLNR)

The salvager, contracted by the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, returned to Oahu Monday night after rigging to the Nakoa failed.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “Everyone’s safety remains our top priority and until the weather and sea conditions improve, we simply cannot put anyone at risk during a salvage operation.”

“When conditions improve, the vessels will return to Honolua Bay with stronger rigging, hopefully by Friday or sometime this weekend,” Underwood added.

Around-the-clock presence remains by officials at the entrance to the dirt track at Līpoa Point.