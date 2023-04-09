HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s healthcare worker shortage continues to get worse. According to a recent survey from the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, vacancy rates went from 10% in 2019, to 17% in 2022.

The shortages are most felt on the neighbor islands, but a proposal in the state legislature could help.

Maui County is currently dealing with the highest vacancy rate with Molokai and Lanai having very little healthcare options for residents.

But even Maui residents are struggling too. One Maui resident said he’s had an ear infection for about 10 months.

“I still have hearing issues and I cannot fully clear my right ear and I’m still dealing with the same problem,” he explained to KHON2.

He said he went to a clinic twice in two months and then was referred to an ENT specialist, but the ENT provided the same treatment and care as the clinic; which was antibiotics and nasal steroids.

At the follow-up visit a few months later, the ENT specialist asked the man about his hearing, and the resident said it hadn’t improved or gotten worse, but it was difficult to hear out of one of his ears.

That’s when the ENT specialist told him it would take another month to have a hearing specialist look at his ear.

Frustrated with the same unsuccessful treatment, he’s been trying to find a way to get to Honolulu where there are more options, but, he can’t fly on a plane due to his ear.

It’s just one of many stories where neighbor island residents have struggled to get care.

“Places like Maui, it’s a great place to live, but it’s an expensive place to live and because there’s a shortage not only in Hawaii, but across the nation, healthcare professionals have choices of where they want to go,” explained Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel.

And recent reports show paradise isn’t enough to lure in healthcare workers because more continue to leave.

Another healthcare report showed the state is roughly 750 workers short, and more private practices are closing their doors.

“The cost of living is a real issue, as is the relatively low reimbursement for many healthcare providers in the state and the recent story about the OB clinic [on Maui] that is shutting down later this year is very, very troubling and very challenging,” said Raethel.

A John A. Burns School of Medicine survey found physicians who left Hawaii said it was the extra cost of caring for Medicare, Medicaid and Quest patients which made it financially burdensome to practice.

SB397 is moving through the legislature that would provide Medicaid payments at 100% the Medicare rate, and healthcare providers believe it will be one big step in helping to retain and recruit more workers to Hawaii.

One Kauai physician testified in favor of the bill saying his facility will likely close its doors because the Medicare and Medicaid insurance payments are below the cost of providing care.

“The specific ask is for $30 million in general funds on a recurring basis, and that will draw down an additional $43 million of federal funds on a recurring basis for a total of over $70 million a year,” explained Raethel. “And this legislation is designed to close the gap between Medicaid reimbursement and Medicare reimbursement.”

The vast majority of testimony is in favor of the bill, which has passed its third reading.