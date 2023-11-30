HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County announced that Piilani Highway is closed Thursday after it was flooded in the Kaupo area.

For those unable to reach their homes, the American Red Cross said they will open the emergency shelter at Eddie Tam Memorial Center in Makawao. The location of the gym is at 931 Makawao Ave. and will open up at 7:30 p.m.

Red Cross said those seeking shelter must bring supplies, including food, water, medicine and blankets. Those with pets must bring their animals in a kennel and are encouraged to bring food and supplies for them.

An emergency shelter was opened Thursday morning at Hana High & Elementary School after the Hawaii Department of Transportation dealt with landslides and flooding on Hana Highway. According to the Red Cross, the landslide was cleared and the shelter will close at 7:30 p.m.