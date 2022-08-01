A 2022 Mercedes Benz sedan crashes into a building in Makawao, Maui on Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Jayne Bush)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said officers responded to a business in Makawao regarding a vehicle accident on Monday.

Police arrived to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and found a Mercedes Benz sedan had crashed into the building.

Preliminary investigation revealed that when the operator of the Mercedes was realigning its parking fronting the business it collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The Mercedes drivers then mistakenly accelerated into the business’ front entrance.

A business is left with a gaping hole in its entrance after a 2022 Mercedes Benz sedan crashed inside in Makawao, Maui on Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Jayne Bush)

MPD said a female employee within the business sustained injuries from the collision. She was treated and released on the scene by medic personnel.

No other injuries were reported.

Police stated that there was an estimate of $20,000 of damage to the business.