KAHULUI (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department reported the third traffic fatality of 2023.

On Tuesday, April 4 around 11:31 p.m. a motor vehicle collision occurred on Puunene Avenue, north of Hololea Street in Kahului.

According to MPD, a 49-year-old woman was walking in the middle of the roadway on Puunene Avenue when a blue 2021 Ford Bronco collided with the pedestrian.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time and the Ford Bronco was traveling northbound within the inside lane of Puunene Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian was known to frequent the Kahului area.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,

Her identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

According to police, the driver of the Ford is a 49-year-old man from Kahului.

This time last year there were eight traffic fatalities on Maui.