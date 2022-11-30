2022 Rice for the Holidayʻs Event on Lānaʻi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Hotel and Lodging Association distributed 16,800 pounds of rice to Maui County this month.

In 2008, the annual Rice for the Holiday’s program started when turkeys were given out to residents of Lanai.

MHLA joined in by adding a five-pound bag to go with each turkey.

Since then the program expanded to Maui and Molokai.

Rice was recently distributed on Maui through Feed My Sheep and on Molokai, rice was distributed on Saturday, Nov. 19 with help from Molokai Island Foundation.

“Our ability to partner with our members and provide support for the community is reflective of the generosity and care of our industry,” said Lisa Paulson, executive director for MHLA. “Maui’s visitor industry is a big believer in taking care of the community in which we all live.”