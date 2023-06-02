HONOLULU (KHON2) — An opportunity for a free spay or neuter clinic is returning for a couple of days through the Maui Humane Society and its partner Good Fix.

The Maui Humane Society said they are pushing to effectively and humanely control the pet population over time with spayed or neutered clinics.

So Hana community members are invited to bring their dogs, cats or any free-roaming cat to Hana High and Elementary School Gymnasium for free same-day surgery. The clinic will take place between June 6 and June 8.

“We believe the Good Fix clinics in Hāna will help prevent countless unwanted litters that contribute to the community’s pet overpopulation and support the overall health of the pets on the island,” said Dr. Ruth Parkin, medical director for Good Fix at Greater Good Charities.

An upwards of 500 owned pets will be accepted but dogs must be on leash, pet cats need to be in carriers and free-roaming cats must be in traps.

If you need traps for free-roaming cats, you can reserve them ahead of time.