HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, they will be collaborating with the United States Coast Guard and Maui Police Department to work on the yacht that washed on the rocks and reef after the mooring allegedly broke.

The dirt road near Lipoa Point off Honoapiilani Highway will be temporarily closed, according to Maui officials.

The USCG hired a private contractor to start defueling the 94-foot-long luxury yacht.

The yacht, Nakoa, ran aground on Monday outside the Honolua-Mokuleia Bay Marine Life Conservation District.

Since the vessel is on rocks and below a cliff, officials will need to use a helicopter to lift barrels of fuel from the boat over the first road and onto land where it can be transported offsite.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will provide safety support like a moving perimeter around the yacht, as needed.

The DLNR advises ocean users and mariners to avoid Honolua Bay and Mokuleia Bay tomorrow, Feb. 23, as access may be restricted.