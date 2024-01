HONOLULU (KHON2) — As survivors of Augustʻs wildfires continue to heal, officials gathered on Maui Friday to announce an interim housing plan to address the thousands who were displaced by the disaster.

Thousands have been in hotels for five months now and Gov. Green said they need more permanent housing so they can move forward.

“We want to get people into safe, stable and secure housing,” said Mayor Bissen.