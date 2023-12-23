HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal aviation officials are investigating a single-engine Cessna aircraft crash on Maui on Saturday, Dec. 23.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board and the crash happened after it took off from Kahului Airport at around 10 a.m.

The pilot had reported engine issues and the Maui Police Department said the plane also struck a tree line before crashing in Kanaha Pond off Amala Place.

MPD said no injuries were reported.

Also investigating the crash will be the National Transportation Safety Board who will be in charge of the case.