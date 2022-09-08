HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced the signing of Bill 108 granting homeless people to sleep overnight in vehicles in county parking lots.

The bill was approved unanimously by Maui County Council Tuesday Aug. 23 and was announced Thursday Sept. 8 during a press conference.

According to Victorino, this law now enables a one-year pilot program for houseless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles in a county parking lot.

J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku will be the County’s preferred site after the Maui County Council and the Mayor’s Office worked together on locations.

“I thank the Councilmembers for working with us to select the Cameron Center,” said Mayor Victorino. “It is centrally located, so support services are easily accessible and its location near Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Maui Police Station are important considerations for the health and safety of those who will sleep overnight in their vehicles.”

Courtesy: County of Maui

The pilot program is expected to begin as soon as October after finishing contract details. Bill 108 has been allocated $200,000 in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“On behalf of the board and staff of the Cameron Center, we are looking forward to this partnership with the County,” said Executive Director César Gaxiola. “Our founder, J. Walter Cameron, was well-known throughout Maui for his compassion. I believe he would be pleased to offer a safe zone for people who need a place to sleep.”

According to Gaxiola, the J. Walter Cameron Center is a nonprofit organization with a mission to incubate, support and accelerate social good in the community. Victorino said it’s the perfect spot for this pilot program which was established in 1973.