The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui next to some structures that were saved in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department and FBI have released their fourth list of individuals who have been missing following the Lahaina wildfire on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

MPD said all 31 names that remain on the list have an active MPD Missing Persons report.

Over 3,200 individuals have been reported unaccounted for since the beginning of that horrific day. The FBI has determined at least 2,779 of those to be safe.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in providing information on anyone on their list.

If you recognize a name and have information on that person that may help locate them, the FBI asks that you contact them at 888-814-7693 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

If you would like to identify a missing person who should be added to the list, contact MPD at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing persons report.

If you live on Maui and are an immediate family member of an individual who is still unaccounted for you can provide a DNA sample on Maui to assist with the identification process. Contact 808-270-7771 for more information. For those living outside of Maui contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.