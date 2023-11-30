HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kahului male is fighting for his life following a crash in Waiehu on Wednesday night, Nov. 29.

The Maui Police Department said they were called to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road near Makaala Drive.

When they arrived they found a white 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a moped were involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 51-year-old Wailuku male operator of the pickup truck had struck the moped rider in front of him — causing the rider to be ejected off the moped.

Following the crash, the moped rider, a 56-year-old Kahului man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, said police. As for, Wailuku man he was uninjured.

MPD is investigating.