HONOLULU (KHON2) — A public virtual meeting on a mosquito birth control project on Maui will be held on Zoom on Thursday, June 9, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Members of the organization Birds, Not Mosquitoes will speak at the Zoom. The public can ask questions at the virtual town hall.
Topic: Mosquito birth control project town hall Zoom
Time: Thursday, June 9, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Meeting ID 826 5228 8236
Passcode 769350
The meeting will be streamed to Facebook at Maui Councilmember Kelly Takaya King’s Facebook page, and also on the Birds Not Mosquitoes Facebook page.
One solution is to use the mosquito birth control to save endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, Maui’s kiwikiu or the Maui parrotbill, and the ‘ākohekohe which is known as the crested honeycreeper.