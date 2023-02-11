A photo shows the Honda sedan involved in a moped collision on Friday, Feb. 10 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui County)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials said that a collision has left a 53-year-old male from Waiehu in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 10 around 10:57 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road at ‘Ehā Street in Wailuku, according to Officials.

Officials said that in the preliminary investigation that a 2020 silver Honda sedan was traveling west on Waiehu Beach Road. The driver was a 19-year-old male from Lahaina.

When the driver of the Honda sedan turned left onto ‘Ehā Street, his vehicle collided head-on with a 2016 YN-50 moped which was traveling east on Waiehu Beach Road.

The driver of the moped, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was ejected from the moped onto the roadway. He suffered “critical life-threatening injuries”, according to Officials.

The driver of the Honda sedan did not flee the scene. He remained to help assist with rendering first aid. The moped driver was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

Maui police arrested the 19-year-old driver on suspicion of negligent injury in the first-degree, operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, prohibitions involving a minor and consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle, according to Maui police.

The driver of the Honda sedan was released after his arrest pending further investigation. Officials said that the airbags in the Honda sedan did not deploy at the time of the collision.