HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau have partnered with Raw Elements, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Maui County Parks and Recreation,

Pūlama Lānaʻi, Whaler’s Village and more organizations to provide 20 mineral-only sunscreen dispensers.

These mineral-based sunscreen dispensers will be placed at high-traffic beaches on Maui.

According to MVCB, supporting regenerative tourism, the dispensers will be available for free public use.

They will be placed at the following locations:

• Kamaʻole 1, 2 and 3 Beach Parks

• Keawakapu Beach (2 locations)

• Pōhaku Beach Park

• Pāpalaua Wayside Park

• Baldwin Beach Park

• Hoʻokipa Beach Park

• Launiupoko Beach Park

• Kalepolepo Beach Park

• Kanahā Beach Park

• Haycraft Beach Park

• Whalerʻs Village (4 locations)

• Waiʻānapanapa State Park

• Honolua Farms Food Truck at Honolua Bay

• Hulopoʻe Bay, Lānaʻi