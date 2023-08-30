HONOLULU (KHON2) — Millions of dollars have poured into organizations that provide relief after the Maui wildfires and officials said the money is starting to get to where it needs to go.

Maui United Way said about 31,000 individuals donated a total of nearly $7 million since the fires broke out on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

MUW’s disaster relief fund provides $1,000 payments to adults in Lahaina and Kula after they have been vetted and confirmed as impacted residents.

“The numbers change on a daily basis, but over 7,000 applications or requests have come through,” said MUW president Nicholas Winfrey.

Winfrey said 1,700 applications have been approved as of Wednesday, Aug. 30 and those who qualify can either choose a physical card, direct deposit or virtual card like Venmo or Google Pay.

All non-profits have an overhead to run the organization, but a grant from the Castle Foundation is covering administrative costs for Maui United Way.

KHON2 asked Winfrey, “How much of a $100 donation stays with Maui United Way?”

“Well, it stays with Maui United Way and then it’s disseminated out into the community. So if someone is donating $100 to the Maui relief fund, that $100 is going into the Maui relief fund and directly impacting those individuals,” Winfrey said.

The Better Business Bureau said it is okay to ask tough questions about financial transparency from non-profit organizations.

“And I’m not saying don’t give. I’m saying do your homework,” BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager Roseann Freitas said. Know who that company, that charity is and use your brain on that part. Use that rational thought process when figuring out who you’re going to give to.”

Freitas pointed out that there are other ways to help.

“If you do get an opportunity, go to Maui, just don’t go to west Maui,” Freitas said, “we can support that local business community because having that economic future is going to be imperative for the recovery of Maui.”

The Attorney General’s office website has a search function where the public can look up charities by name to see if they are legit and registered in Hawaii. Click here to visit the website.