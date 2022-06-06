HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department announced three people were arrested in connection with an illegal gambling business, firearms, drug trafficking, money laundering and drug trafficking offenses in a news conference held on Monday, June 6.

An Oahu man and two Maui men were arrested on Friday, June 3.

A fourth person was indicted but has not been apprehended, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The men distributed meth and cocaine and ran an illegal gambling operation during the summer of 2020 according to court documents on Maui and Oahu.